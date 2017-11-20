Nagarjuna shares stills from his film with Ram Gopal Varma, a cop drama. See pics

Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna on Monday tweeted new stills from his forthcoming film with Ram Gopal Varma, which comes 28 years after they first worked together in cult Telugu film Shiva.

Tweeting about it, Nagarjuna wrote: 28 years ago a film called Shiva changed my life and now again another film/what I’m feeling now is something I cannot describe! I only wish that life was so exciting every day?? #NagRGV4

28 years ago a film called shiva changed my life and now again another film/what I’m feeling now is something I cannot describe! I only wish that life was so exciting every day👍 #NagRGV4 pic.twitter.com/LxRnQuO0Hv — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 20, 2017

The film, which is yet to get a title, is expected to be a cop drama. In the stills, one sees Nagarjuna toting Ram Gopal Varma’s favourites toys in films -- a gun. Three of the four pictures show Nagarjuna in close-ups, of course, with a gun in tow. One of the pictures shows him with a bundle of cash in his hand. The picture hints at the possible ‘corruption’ angle in this cop drama.

Shiva,released in 1990, was Ram Gopal Varma’s directorial debut, and went on to become a major hit. The film boosted Nagarjuna’s standing as a leading actor in the Telugu film industry.

On November 17, Varma shared an emotional post on Facebook, talking about his new film with Nagarjuna and going back in time to when they did Shiva together. He wrote: “The Opening of my new film with Nagarjuna is on November 20th at 10.30 Am in Annapurna Studios. My first film SHIVA opening has been done by my Father and Akkineni Nageshwara Rao garu and My new film’s opening will be my mother and my first producers Akkineni Venket and Yarlagadda Surendra. Yes I also get emotional and sentimental once in every 3 decades.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more