Namitha to get married to ‘soulmate’ Veera on November 24 in Tirupati

Popular film actor Namitha announced her marriage with up and coming actor and producer Veerendra on Friday.

Namitha issued a statement announcing that their marriage would be held on November 24 in Tirupati.

“Hi everyone, am sure by now you have heard that Veera and I are getting married on November 24 @Thiruppathi. Veera is my best friend and my soulmate. He is a producer and an aspiring actor”, she said.

The actor made her debut in actor-turned politician Vijaykant starrer Engal Anna in 2004 and went on to essay roles with several top Tamil actors. She participated in the recently aired Tamil reality show Bigg Boss aired on Vijay TV.

Namitha, in her 30s, said she was introduced to Veera by another common friend Sashidhar Babu last year. She said Veera and she shared “similar life goals”, common love for travelling, trekking.

“...I thank each and everyone of you, who has been my support system since day one and we both seek your love and blessings”, she said.

In a short video that was released in social media, she announced her marriage and also introduced Veera.

