Namitha weds long-time beau Veerandra Chowdhary in Tirupati. See pics, video

South Indian actor Namitha, who also recently appeared in Bigg Boss Tamil, has tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Veerandra Chowdhary in Tirupati. The wedding took place on Friday at the Iskcon temple there. While her official Instagram page doesn’t have any pictures yet, social media is flooded with pictures of the happy couple.

Sporting two different looks -- she is seen wearing a gold, pink and orange sari in some of the pictures while in another she can be seen wearing a bright blue sari. The beaming bride is bedecked with heavy jewellery. Veera too sports a bright sherwani-style kurta paired with a dhoti. In a second lot of pictures, he wears a navy blue coat with a dhoti.

#Namitha - #Veera Wedding Photos. Wishes to this couple have a Happy Married Life. pic.twitter.com/0nU6nhh5OI — NaNBaN SuKuMaR 😎 (@NaNBaNSuKuMaR) November 24, 2017

Congrats Namitha. May your married life be filled with Joy ! 💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/slF4khVAOd — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) November 24, 2017

Namitha shared the pictures of her pre-wedding rituals like the mehndi ceremony. The gushing actress looked pretty in peach salwar kameer as she showed off her fancy mehndi. While in one of the pictures she sits by herself, in another one she is surrounded with her friends, including Veera.

On November 9, she announced that was getting married to Veera via a video message.

Namitha, who began acting in 2002 in South Indian films, is a popular name down south. She has worked with a number leading actors including Ajith, Vijay and many more.

Appearing in this year’s Bigg Boss Tamil, she earned a lot of appreciation in the beginning. However, her scores started dipping after got into a confrontational mode with Bigg Boss Tamil’s favourite Oviya. She was finally voted out by the audience.

She was last seen on the big screen in the 2016 movie Ilamai Oonjal.

#namveerwedding #bridetobe #mehendiceremoney 😀 #wolfguard A post shared by Namitha (@namita.official) on Nov 22, 2017 at 1:58am PST

