Nandamuri Balakrishna, director Teja shoot a special teaser for NTR biopic

Earlier this year in July, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna announced he’ll be making a biopic on his father and legendary actor, politician NTR. Ever since the announcement, names of directors such as Teja, Puri Jagannadh and Deva Katta have been doing the rounds and after months of contemplation it has been confirmed Teja has been handed over the reins. While the regular shoot of the project will only commence next year, Teja and Balakrishna shot a special teaser on Thursday in Hyderabad’s Ramakrishna Studios. The teaser will be launched on a special occasion to officially mark the announcement of the project.

Teja is a huge NTR and MGR fan and the fact that he recently made a political film (Nene Raju Nenu Mantri) makes him the perfect choice for the project. Balakrishna will step into the shoes of his late father and the project will mark his debut as a producer. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has also announced he will direct a biopic on NTR. In a statement, he said that “NTR is a name to reckon with every Telugu-speaking individual. He was not just a great actor but a leader with unprecedented following. I’m very proud to direct a film on his life”.

However, Balakrishna had said he has no association with RGV on the project he aspires to make, amidst rumours that he might act in his film.

