Nani’s MCA teaser clocks over 3 million views in two days

The teaser of Nani’s next Telugu outing Middle Class Abbayi, which was released on Friday, has clocked over two million views in 24 hours and is trending at second position on Youtube.

Directed by Sriram Venu, the film marks the first time collaboration of Nani and Sai Pallavi. If you’re wondering whether MCA is Nani’s qualification in the film, you’re wrong because he says it’s a mindset and he explains it in the teaser.

Quoting an example, in the teaser, he says how many of us have managed to hold a shirt which lost a button in its place with a safety pin? How many of us have managed to show a normal jean as torn jean by tearing it with a blade? He says if one had done these things he’d know MCA stands Middle Class Abbayi (youngster). The teaser also gives us a glimpse of Sai Pallavi proposing to Nani at first sight and it leaves us in bewildered. Their chemistry clicks and it’s sure to earn lot of love from audiences.

Produced by Dil Raju, the film is gearing up for release in December. Currently on high with back-to-back blockbusters such as Nenu Local and Ninnu Kori, Nani hopes to score a hat-trick with MCA. The film also stars Bhumika Chawla in an important role. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the tunes and the title track Middle Class Abbayi is said to be one of the best songs of the album.

