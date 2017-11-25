Naragasooran teaser: Director Karthick Naren is set with yet another engrossing thriller, watch video

After Dhuruvangal Pathinaru, Karthick Naren is back with Naragasooran. The teaser of the film was released on November 25 and from the first frame, it fascinates you. Arvind Swami and Shriya Saran play the role of Dhruva and Geetha respectively. Sundeep Kishan and Aathmika play the role of Vinay and Tharini. Indrajith Sukumaran is a cop and how the five cross paths seems to be the film’s story. Is it though? We do not know who the demon (Naragasooran) in the film is. We do not know the premise of the film either.

It could be anything between solving a kidnapping case and following the tracks of a murderer. We can make wild guesses at what the film is about and that is probably the highlight of this teaser. Director Karthick Naren has delivered what could be called one of the most impressive teasers of the year. It has no dialogue, the feel of the film is communicated through the actors’ expression, and the brilliant back ground music alone.

Dhruva comes across as a frustrated man, dealing with his situation. Geetha seems to be contemplating hers. All the characters in the film are in search of something and are shown wandering. The scene is set with heavy downpour. Does it all sound abstract?

It is not though, because by the end of it the director has hooked the audience right in without revealing much about the plot. ‘The tale of a fallen demon’ as the makers are dubbing this film could be a true-blue thriller if we were to go by the teaser.

Karthick has chosen to go back to Ooty to shoot his second film as he had earlier said that this would be from the same world as Dhuruvangal 16.

Produced by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Badri Venkatesh,the team wrapped up shooting in 40 days. After churning out a successful debut, audience expect Karthick Naren to up his game with his second thriller. Will he be able to meet the expectations?

