Nayanthara, alleged boyfriend Vignesh Shivn celebrate Christmas together

Actor Nayanthara celebrated Christmas with director Vignesh Shivn. Sharing two pictures on Twitter, Vignesh wrote: “#14YearsOfNayanism. Wishing more power & victories to u #Nayanthara Keep it going. A lovely day with a lot of God’s grace:) ‘Twas a beautiful Christmas Day! Loads of positivity! Loads of Love for #PeelaPeela Next singles, song teasers&a lot more cumin #TSK.”

Sharing the pictures, Vignesh also congratulated Nayanthara on the completion of 14 years in filmdom. Her first film, Manassinakkare (Malayalam), released on Christmas 14 years ago. The two, reportedly, celebrated Christmas in her new apartment.

And while she has had her share of controversies, her dogged determination to reach the top, ended up in her being dubbed as the ‘lady superstar’ with filmmakers especially writing roles for her. Her last film Aramm (2017), where she plays an empathetic civil servant posted in a rural village, has garnered positive reviews and public applause.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara has her kitty full -- her upcoming films include Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Jai Simha, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Kolamavu Kokila, a female-oriented action drama, Chiranjeevi’s period flick Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, a movie with Arivazahagan and a Malayalam film among others.

