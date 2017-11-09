Nayanthara shoots for Balakrishna’s Jai Simha and finds time to chill at the beach

Nayanthara is currently shooting for Balakrishna’s upcoming film Jai Simha in Vizag. Neeraja Kona, who is a popular stylist for celebs of Telugu film industry, shared an Instagram story of Nayan sitting on a rock at the beautiful Vizag beach as she enjoyed the sea breeze. Neerja captioned it, “Vizag beach! Guess who b chilling here and no one knows! Hehe.” Nayanthara is a huge star and her fans have already started to call her the lady superstar for the kinds of films that she is doing.

She is looking forward to the release of her film Aramm, directed by Gopi Nainar. Nayan plays the character of a district collector in this film, who is dead-set on helping a village that is suffering from water scarcity. Other than this, she is also working on Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming release Velaikkaran. In fact, the team of Velaikkaran was in Ajmer to shoot a song.

She is also a part of multiple projects in which she plays the lead role. This includes Imaikka Nodigal, which will mark the debut of Anurag Kashyap in Tamil film industry. She will also be seen in Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Kolamavu Kokila and Aaradugula Bullet next.

After 2016 Malayalam film Puthiya Niyamam, Nayan has signed a project with Nivin Pauly. The two stars will be seen in a romantic comedy, titled Love Action Drama. This film will be directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan, and it will be a modern take on Vadakkunokkiyanthram, but other than a few similarities with the yesteryear character, the two films are different.

