Nayanthara to her fans: You have made me believe that unconditional love exists

Nayanthara, who has had a great year with releases like Dora, Aramm and most recently Velaikkaran shared a note of thanks with her fans. The actor wished her fans a happy new year and wrote, “To, All my fans who have made this life of mine meaningful! I extend my sincere thanks and heartfelt wishes for a New Year which gives you all that you have ever wished for..!”

She continued, “You have made me feel blessed! You have made me believe that sincere and unconditional love exists. Your love towards me has proved time and again that life is beautiful. You have all made me realise that no matter what, we should just keep working harder with utmost dedication and leave the rest to God.”

The actor also shared that the only thing she could do in return for all the love that she has received so far is to make not just entertaining films, but responsible ones like Aramm too. She wrote, “I sincerely thank the print, television, social media, cinema-personalities, reviewers and trackers for making Aramm what it is today. This has been a wonderful year with full of love and positivity.”

She ended by dedicating her success to her fans and wished everyone a happy new year.

The actor has some interesting projects lined up for release in 2018 as well. Imaikka Nodigal and Jai Simha happen to be two of the films that the actor has been working on recently.

