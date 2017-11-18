Nazriya Nazim is back in action with Prithviraj for Anjali Menon film. See photos

Nazriya Nazim’s comeback is finally happening as the actor has begun shooting for her film with co-star Prithviraj. A few pictures from the sets of the film have surfaced on Twitter and we can’t keep calm. She is looking out of a window of a parked van as Prithviraj is seen walking away from her.

Nazriya will be making a comeback to the film industry after three years. She tied the knot with her Bangalore Days co-star Fahadh Faasil in 2014 and has been on a break since then. It has to be noted that Nazriya has decided to make her comeback with the same director who gave her one of the most special roles as Divya Prakash in Bangalore Days.

Director Anjali Menon’s second film also has a lot of expectations pinned to it as her debut film happened to be a landmark film in Malayalam industry. Audiences fell in love with Divya, Arjun and Kuttan - the cousins around whom the film revolved, and it is speculated that her upcoming film will be another slice-of-life drama.

Parvathy, who was also a part of Bangalore Days and played the role of Sarah opposite Dulquer Salman’s Arjun, will also be a part of this film. The cast and crew began shooting on November 1 after the customary pooja.

Prithviraj is also working on My Story, Vimaanam and more. He will also be making his directorial debut with Mohanlal cast in the lead role.

