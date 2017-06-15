Nazriya Nazim slams pregnancy rumours, posts a funny Facebook GIF to clear the air

Looks like the latest celeb couple to become victims of fake news are Malayalam actors Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil. A section of media reports speculated that Nazriya and Fahadh would soon become parents, joining a long list of young actor couples turning parents this year.

The source of this rumour seems to have been a recent hospital visit by the Bangalore Days couple. Of course, it hasn’t gone down well with Nazriya, who took to Facebook to reply to those spreading such baseless news. She posted a GIF of herself making faces and captioned it as: “My reaction to rumors.”

A number of Malayalam film actors have turned parents this year -- actor Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya were blessed with a baby girl and even actor Asif Ali and his wife had a girl. Nivin Pauly and his wife Rinna became parents for the second time as well, reported The Indian Express.

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil first met in 2014 while shooting for Bangalore Days and fell in love. They married the same year and it was Nazriya who had proposed to Fahadh.

