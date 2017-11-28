Neha Pendse to celebrate birthday with family

The Natasamrat (2016) actor is not a birthday person. Her past memories of her birthday (November 29) have been that of spending time with family or working. Having started her career as a child artiste, Neha Pendse would believe that working on her birthday would get her more work. “Now that I think of it, it was a funny logic that I applied. However, I loved it if my shooting dates fell on my birthday. I used to feel thrilled to be working on the special day, as for me it meant that more work would come to me throughout the year,” says Neha.

This year, the actor will be taking her family out for dinner, and she is also looking forward to watch a film. “I have never been into birthday celebrations or parties. While growing up, I did not have friends, so birthdays mainly meant being with family or on the sets. Only in the last three to fours years, I have made some great friends but I still prefer spending time with my family.”

Now, as Neha has free time in hand, she is utilising it to the maximum. “I am enjoying time with myself. I haven’t thought of taking a break yet because tomorrow if a great opportunity comes, I should be available to take it up. For now, I am enjoying this time. I am doing things for myself such as reading, learning pole dance and following a fitness regimen. There are two projects that seem promising, but I am taking it slow.”

Neha, who recently went on a vacation to Maldives with her mom, adds that as an artiste, she is in an interesting phase, as she carries the baggage of the last character she played on screen. “It takes a little time to realise what is best for you. Also, you do not want to repeat yourself. I am not someone who gets upset if I do not have work. I would like to nurture and learn right now,” she concludes.