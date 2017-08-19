Nene Raju Nene Mantri box office: Rana Daggubati’s film make Rs 30 crore in the first week

Actor Rana Daggubati couldn’t have asked for a better follow up to Baahubali, as his latest release Nene Raju Nene Mantri has struck big at the box-office. Setting the cash registers on fire, the film has grossed over Rs 30 crore in its first week in cinemas and has already recovered its cost from Telugu states alone. According to trade pundits, the film earned a share of over Rs 17 crore from its first week and thanks to its low production cost, has already entered the profit zone. It’s the biggest non-Baahubali first week grosser for Rana, who is thrilled with the numbers.

The film had a three way box-office battle with Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Lie. If you’re wondering how it managed to do well at the ticket window, despite the stiff competition, the logic is simple and if applied to other projects it’ll work wonders. The film was made on a low cost and Rana’s father is one of the producers. It is rumoured that the Baahubali star didn’t take his remuneration and chose to release the film through his home banner, taking sole responsibility of success and failure. Luckily, the trade paid off handsomely for Rana.

Directed by Teja, the film’s success has given him a new lease of life. The film’s story is about what happens when a simple moneylenders from a small town is pushed to the brink by those in power. Rana played a politician and his grey-shaded character Radha Jogendra was very well received among audiences. Also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Catherine Tresa and Ashutosh Rana, the film has been dubbed in Tamil as Naan Aanaiyitaal, and is expected to hit the screens soon.

