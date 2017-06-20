Nenjam Marappathillai: Trailer of Selvaraghavan’s film will make you anxious

If you’re a Selvaraghavan fan, the latest trailer of his forthcoming release Nenjam Marappathillai will send chills down your spine. The highly anticipated horror-thriller is finally hitting the screens next week and the makers unveiled a new trailer on Monday, piquing the curiosity of viewers in ways nobody can imagine. The trailer gives us a glimpse into the role of Regina Cassandra, who is believed to be playing a ghost in the film. Actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah plays the male protagonist and sources from the film’s unit have revealed that his performance will stun audiences.

Regina hopes to return with a bang to Kollywood with Nenjam Marappathillai, which features her in the role of a maid, who avenges her death after she becomes a ghost. The film’s trailer, which has been very well received, has given audiences a glimpse of Regina’s powerful role in the film and it needless to say, she seem to have essayed it with ease. Post the reaction to the first trailer, an elated Regina wrote on her Instagram page that it’s her dream role. “I was always asked what my dream role was and I always said I never really had one. However, having said that, Mariam will go down as one of the most amazing characters I’ve gotten to play. Thanks Selvaraghavan sir for that confidence and the mentoring. It has definitely helped,” she wrote, and added she was thrilled to be part of this project.

In the film, she plays a maid in SJ Suryah’s house and it is believed that the scenes between them will form the highlight of the story. The film also stars Nandita Swetha, and has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, whose work in the trailer has sent his fans into frenzy.

