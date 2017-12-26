Never dreamt of scoring double hat-trick: MCA producer Dil Raju

It’s been a fabulous year for popular Telugu producer Dil Raju, who registered six blockbusters which are Shatamanam Bhavati, Nenu Local, Duvvada Jagannadham, Fidaa, Raja The Great and MCA. On Monday, to commemorate the success of these films, he organised a special function in Hyderabad and brought together the cast and crew of all the six projects. Speaking on the occasion, Raju said that even in his wildest dreams he never thought of scoring double hat-trick.

“For long, I wished I should score a hat-trick of hits in a single year. But even in my wildest dreams I never thought I’d have double hat-trick. I need to thank all my directors and actors for this success. Most importantly, I need to thank my staff, who worked round the year, even on Sundays, and made all of this happen,” Raju said.

#SVCCelebrations2017 was held yesterday to celebrate the grand success of @SVC_official 's movies in 2017 in Hyd.. pic.twitter.com/dDSlukRcOO — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 26, 2017

Even though it’s been a great year on the professional front for the producer, he faced a major blow on the personal front over the sudden demise of his wife earlier this year. “I was on the sets of Fidaa in the US and had just watched couple of shots when I got a call from India. It was a very tough phase, coping with the loss of my wife. Thankfully, I had friends and family for support. When you don’t have good friends and family during trying times, it’s tough to overcome a bad phase. If not for the moral support of these people, I couldn’t have achieved this success,” he added.

Having started his career as a distributor in 1987, Raju specially thanked all the distributors who promoted and released his films this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more