New poster of Baahubali 2: This tale of jealousy and betrayal only gets better

There’s no stopping this juggernaut. As viewers wait for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to release on April 28, the makers of the film have released another poster from the film. And it does what it does best -- it thrills.

The poster, which is meant for the IMAX format, was released in Mumbai on Wednesday.

It shows Prabhas climbing a massive branch used, possibly, as a ladder. The rolling hills in the proximity and mighty mountains in the background tell us that the place is in a rather hilly terrain. The fact that the branch is girdled by a thick metal band indicates that it could be a war equipment. Prabhas sports a red dhoti and kurta. His choice of weapons surely amaze -- while his signature sword is strapped around his back, in both his hands, he is holding, what looks likes, a big hook with the tail of a hammer, which then is tied to a long rope. A bearded Prabhas is in a terrible hurry to get somewhere...

An extravagant affair with jealousy, fight & betrayal. #Baahubali2 in cinemas on 28th April, to rest all the unanswered questions! pic.twitter.com/sxb9qcfy4y — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) April 12, 2017

A second motion poster was unveiled by Dharma Production and this one gives us a little more about Amarendra Baahubali’s arch rival -- Bhallaladeva, holding a badly damaged shield in the battlefield, while telling us why Baahubali is such a compelling narrative. This is a story of jealousy, fight and betrayal. Isn’t that an eternal reality?

