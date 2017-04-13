 New poster of Baahubali 2: This tale of jealousy and betrayal only gets better | regional movies | Hindustan Times
New poster of Baahubali 2: This tale of jealousy and betrayal only gets better

The makers of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion unveiled a new poster, meant for the IMAX format, in Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of the film’s release on April 28. Dharma Productions shared a motion poster as well.

regional movies Updated: Apr 13, 2017 09:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion releases on April 28 in four languages.

There’s no stopping this juggernaut. As viewers wait for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to release on April 28, the makers of the film have released another poster from the film. And it does what it does best -- it thrills.

The poster, which is meant for the IMAX format, was released in Mumbai on Wednesday.

It shows Prabhas climbing a massive branch used, possibly, as a ladder. The rolling hills in the proximity and mighty mountains in the background tell us that the place is in a rather hilly terrain. The fact that the branch is girdled by a thick metal band indicates that it could be a war equipment. Prabhas sports a red dhoti and kurta. His choice of weapons surely amaze -- while his signature sword is strapped around his back, in both his hands, he is holding, what looks likes, a big hook with the tail of a hammer, which then is tied to a long rope. A bearded Prabhas is in a terrible hurry to get somewhere...

A second motion poster was unveiled by Dharma Production and this one gives us a little more about Amarendra Baahubali’s arch rival -- Bhallaladeva, holding a badly damaged shield in the battlefield, while telling us why Baahubali is such a compelling narrative. This is a story of jealousy, fight and betrayal. Isn’t that an eternal reality?

