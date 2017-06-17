Ninnu Kori trailer: This Nani, Nivetha Thomas romance isn’t really a simple tale

The much-anticipated trailer of Nani’s next film Ninnu Kori is out and from the look of it, the film deals with that complicated emotion called love. This love story has three players -- Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aadhi Pinisetty. Only this isn’t a story of star-crossed lovers. Looking at the under two-minute trailer, we can sense that there’s more to it than simply a romantic tale.

Here’s how it flows -- Nani and Nivetha are lovers but then they breakup. Sometime later, they meet again but Nivetha has moved on and fallen for another guy, played by Aadhi. To complicate matters, Nani and Aadhi are actually friends. And here’s where the twist happens -- no, the guys aren’t going after one another to win over the girl. They’re actually a mature bunch of people trying to figure out love and how complicated their situation is.

Vizag nunchi USA varaku.

Chinna pillalanunchi pedha valla varaku.

Lovers nunchi pellainavalla varaku.#NinnuKori#letsWelcomeLife 😊 pic.twitter.com/vHWbi26jKB — Nani (@NameisNani) February 23, 2017

This is the second time Nani and Nivetha are working together after their 2016 hit, Gentlemen. The film’s poster and music are already a craze with fans and the trailer just adds to the buzz around it.

The film is expected to hit the screens in July.

Follow @htshowbiz for more