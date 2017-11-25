Nithiin on a signing spree, his next project with Dil Raju

Actor Nithiin seems to be signing one film after another. The Lie actor has announced on November 15 that his next project with be produced by his father, Sudhakar Reddy, Pawan Kalyan Creative House, director Trivikram and Sreshth Movies. It is being directed by Krishna Chaitanya and is expected to have Megha Akash playing the female lead. The shoot for the film had begun in July, and the film is going to be a romance-drama.

On November 25, the actor took to Twitter to announce his next movie. He wrote, “Very happy to announce my new film Srinivasa Kalyanam with Dil Raju garu with whom i m working after 14 years and film wil b directed by Satish Vegesna garu and music by Mickey j meyer..very excited bout this project..shoot starts frm march #srinivasakalyanam.”

Producer Dil Raju worked with actor Nithiin in his first successful production venture Dil in 2003. Now the producer-actor duo are collaborating again after a gap of 14 years. Dil Raju has had a successful stint so far at the box office with interesting films that he has chosen to bankroll such as Fidaa, Nenu Local and Duvvada Jagannadham.

Dil Raju was also supposed to be producing Kamal Haasan’s next venture, Indian 2, to be directed by Shankar. Speculations are rife that he backed out of the project when producer of Indian, AM Ratnam, asked for a hefty sum for rights of the film. He will be producing Mahesh Babu’s 25th film directed by Vamshi Paidipally

