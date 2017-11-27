Nithya Menen to team up with actor Sharwanand for the third time

Nithya Menen, who is riding high after the success of Mersal/Adirindhi, is all set to star opposite actor Sharwanand, reports Deccan Chronicle. This will mark their third outing together, having earlier worked in Telugu films like Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju and Rajadhi Raja. She will be one of the leading ladies in Sharwanand’s upcoming film, to be directed by Sudheer Varma.

The report quoting a source said: “The role being an author-backed one, director Sudheer Varma felt that Nithya would be perfect for essaying it.” Nithya is known to turn down an offer if she is not convinced, no matter how big the name attached to it.

Nithya Menen and Sharwanand have worked twice before.

The upcoming gangster flick is expected to take off in December this year.

Meanwhile, Nithya is busy with another project, starring Telugu actor Nani, called Awe. The film, to be directed by Prasanth Varma, it also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Srinivas Avasarala and Regina Cassandra. There is also a rumour going around that she might be seen working with Venkatesh in his next. To be produced by Suresh Productions, the film’s plot will require her to romance Venkatesh. The film was earlier rejected by Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Agarwal.

Nithya is certainly in spotlight, thanks to Mersal. The film, which is a huge blockbuster, is all set to cross Rs 250 crore in worldwide collection. If that happens, it will become only the fifth south Indian film to cross this mark after Enthiran, Baahubali 1, Kabali and Baahubali 2, reports The News Minute.

