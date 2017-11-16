Nivin Pauly’s Tamil debut film Richie to finally release on December 8

Gautham Ramachandran’s Richie marks Nivin Pauly’s straight entry into Tamil filmdom where he already enjoys good fan base thanks to the phenomenal success of Premam and his subsequent Malayalam films. Richie, after months of wait, is finally set to hit the screens on December 8, according to the makers who released a new poster on Wednesday.

The film, a remake of Rakshit Shetty starrer Kannada thriller Ulidavaru Kandanthe, features Nivin Pauly in the role of a gangster and a glimpse of his character from the teaser has already created quite a sensation.

Apparently, the film will features Nivin in a role that’s unlike anything audiences have seen so far. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle earlier this year, Gautham said: “The character of Richie will be a stark contrast from what the audiences, even in Kerala, have seen Nivin do so far. If they had categorised him in any way, Richie will be diagonally opposite to that, I’m sure.” Nivin has also dubbed for the first time in his own voice in the film, which also stars cinematographer-actor Natty, Shraddha Srinath, Lakshmi Priyaa and Prakash Raj.

Even though the makers wanted to make the film as a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual; it was Nivin who insisted that the film be made only in Tamil as he’s keen on expanding his base. On the career front, Nivin is busy with multiple Malayalam projects and some of them include Hey Jude, Kayamkulam Kochunni and Kairali among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more