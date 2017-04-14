Noted Malayalam actor ‘Munshi’ Venu dies

Malayalam actor ‘Munshi’ Venu is dead. The veteran actor, aged 63, breathed his last on Thursday. Venu was suffering from kidney failure, for which he had been receiving treatment.

The actor, who became a household name because of the TV show Munshi, began his career with Kamal’s Pachakuthira. The actor, who played small character roles in as many as 75 films, was known for his comic timing. He is best remembered for his small yet memorable roles in films like Chotta Mumbai, Salt ‘n’ Pepper, Kanyaka Talkies, Immanuel and Daddy Cool.

Venu, who hailed from Thiruvananthapuram, chose to remain unmarried. Despite having featured in a number of hit Malayalam films, the actor struggled financially and had trouble arranging funds for his treatment. Mammootty and upcoming actor Rajeev Pillai had offered some financial support, reports Manorama Online.

Venu had been staying at a private lodge in Chalakudy for the past 10 years.

Many actors from the Malayalam film industry, including Dulquer Salman, paid tribute to the actor.

