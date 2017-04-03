Now a Punjabi superhero film: Watch out for Diljit Dosanjh’s Super Singh in June

Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Super Singh, which is gearing up for a June release. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, features Diljit in the role of an endearing Punjabi superhero.

Super Singh is touted to be the first ever Punjabi language superhero film, which has Diljit and Balaji motion pictures coming together after the success of Udta Punjab. “It has been a great journey with Balaji and after Udta Punjab, us coming together for Super Singh makes it all the more special,” Diljit said in a statement.

Anurag says the shooting was wrapped up ahead of its schedule as the entire team worked like a family. “Shooting a superhero film and that too with Diljit, we had a lot of nuances that we had to get right and then a tight schedule. The entire unit came together like a family and we managed to complete the film ahead of the schedule,” Anurag says.

The director is also getting ready to direct Akshay Kumar in the first Salman Khan films and Dharma co-production. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Brat Films, “Super Singh” is getting set for a summer release in June.

