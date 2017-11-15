Nude, S Durga dropped from IFFI: Apurva Asrani quits jury, director moves HC

After filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh resigned as the head of the jury of IFFI’s Indian Panorama section over the exclusion of two films at the behest of Information and Broadcasting ministry, two more jury members have quit. The measure has kicked up a storm and which also led one of the filmmakers to move a court on Monday challenging the Centre’s decision.

After Ghosh’s resignation, Gyan Correa and Apurva Asrani also quit the jury to protest the decision to pull out the two movies, according to reports. The ministry overruled the recommendation of the 13-member jury and decided not to screen Malayalam movie S Durga and Marathi film Nude from the 48th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

“I stand with the chairman of the jury. We had a responsibility towards some very sincere films, and somewhere we have failed. My conscience won’t allow me to participate in the festivities in Goa. However, I wish all the other films good luck. Each one has been made with a lot of love and no controversy should take away from that,” Asrani told Hindustan Times.

Ghosh replied in the affirmative when asked if he had resigned as jury head in the wake of the controversy over the two films being excluded in the final selection. “Yes, but I can’t say anything more than that right now,” he told PTI.

S Durga director Sanan Kumar Sasidharan filed a writ petition in the Kerala High Court challenging the decision of the ministry. “I want the ministry to go by the rule and not overlook the jury’s decision. They should behave like a democracy, not a dictatorship,” Sasidharan told PTI.

He said he wanted the ministry to implement the jury’s decision and include films in the final list.

Several jury members expressed their displeasure over the ministry’s move to drop the films from the list they submitted, calling it “disappointing and sad”. The jury submitted its list to the ministry on September 20-21, but the line-up was made public only recently and without the name of the two films.

According to sources in the know, the ministry objected because the film that was supposed to be screened at IFFI was ‘Sexy Durga’ and not ‘S Durga’, the version cleared by the censor board. The sources added that Nude could not make the cut as the submission was “technically incomplete”.

The decision of the Centre has irked many with Marathi filmmaker Umesh Kulkarni claiming that the makers of National Award-winning film Kaasav may withdraw their film from the Panorama feature film section. “...Sumitra Bhave, the director of kasav, the film which got the President’s gold medal for best feature film, is going to withdraw her film from panorama and she won’t attend the festival..in support of the protest against the unjust decision by I and B ministry,” Kulkarni posted on his Facebook page.

Kulkarni appealed to Marathi directors whose films are are part of IFFI Panorama to take a stand. “The freedom to express is non-negotiable,” he said. Sunil Sukthankar, the co-director of Kaasav, however, said they were yet to take a decision on withdrawing the film.

“We are thinking about it. We are in agreement with some kind of protest but this decision lies with the producer. We will take an official call by tomorrow,” he told PTI.

Film director Ruchi Narain, a member of the jury, said she respected Ghosh’s decision to resign. “I was dismayed by the exclusion of two highly recommended films. It was disappointing that they were just taken off. We sat for three weeks and watched 153 films before making the list,” Narain told PTI.

She said the jury included only those films it thought were worthy of cinematic contribution.

Her colleague in the jury, actor-filmmaker Satarupa Sanyal, said the chairman should have been informed about the decision to drop the two films. “These films were selected after 21 days of deliberations. I think there must be a protocol to inform the jury chairman of the decision. ‘Nude’ was a fantastic film and was liked by the jury unanimously,” Sanyal said.

(With inputs from IANS)