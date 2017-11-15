Nude: Sujoy Ghosh reveals how he wept when he saw Ravi Jadhav’s film

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh says he was in tears when he saw Nude -- one of the two films excluded from the final selection for the Indian Panorama section of the 48th International Film Festival of India (IIFI).

Ghosh has resigned as the feature films’ jury head after Ravi Jadhav’s Marathi drama Nude and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s S Durga were reportedly removed from the recommended list.

In a call from New York where Ghosh is currently on a private visit, he said: “I’ve resigned from the chairmanship of the IFFI jury after this (the unceremonious exclusion of the two films). At the moment, I cannot say anything more.”

Prodded to comment on the merits of the two films, he said: “They are both very accomplished films. Nude is such a poignant and heartbreaking film. I wept when I saw it.”

Jury member Ruchi Narain added: “I am surprised and dismayed at the way the two films were dropped. Both the films were stunning cinematic experiences which the audiences at the festival would have loved.”

Nude is about a nude model’s dilemmas, while S Durga -- originally titled Sexy Durga -- is described as a film about how obsessiveness and worship can quickly degenerate in a patriarchal society into a mentality of oppression and abuse of power.

