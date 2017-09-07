Odiyan: Mohanlal shoots in Varanasi, tells us more about his character Manikyan. Watch video

Actor Mohanlal’s next Odiyan has been in news since it was first announced. Mohanlal, who stars in the film as Manikyan, posted a video from the film’s Kashi (Varanasi) shoot, explaining what the film is about and its future course. It is, of course, the film’s promotional video.

As the video begins, we see vignettes Mohanlal roaming the streets and ghats of Kashi (Varanasi) in the frames. The timelessness of Varanasi is evident in the frames. Mohanlal informs us that the team of Odiyan is in Kashi to shoot some scenes in the story of Manikyan.

He tells us about the team members -- the stunts expert Peter Hein, director Shri Kumar Menon while the cinematography is by Shaji Kumarand. The actor then tells us that Manikyan roams different parts of India in search of salvation. He comes to Kashi but eventually returns to Thenkurisi, Kerala where he finally understands his life’s purpose.

The legend of Odiyan is a folklore from Kerala which talks of shape changing assassins from the Malabar region of the state. They were known to take on the shapes of animals in order to scare people in the dark.

The film stars Mohanlal in its lead actor and also boasts of Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj. The film’s principal photography began in Varanasi on August 25 in Varanasi.

Watch video here:

