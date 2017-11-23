Odiyan second teaser: Mohanlal introduces us to Manikyan from Thenkurissi

Mohanlal’s upcoming film Odiyan is being shot in multiple locations. Initially, the Malayalam superstar’s look from the sets in Kasi were widely shared on social media and after that he had undergone intense training to play his character. Lalettan took to his Facebook page to share the second teaser, which begins at Kasi and takes us to Thenkurissi.

Odiyan’s protagonist had left Thenkurissi behind. Manikyan aged with time, but he narrates how the air still feels the same. The love, enmity and every other relationship that he had left behind in Thenkurissi is still the same. The film happens to be a fantasy thriller, and from what Lalettan has shown us so far, it looks like there will be a time leap in the story.

Everything about Odiyan has left audiences intrigued. The title, Lalettan’s look that resembles an aghori, followed by how he looked when he was younger, has already created a buzz around this film. Directed by Shrikumar Menon, this is the first time the actor-director duo have worked together on a feature film - they previously worked together in ads.

The second teaser has received great response and Shrikumar took to Twitter to share the same. He wrote, “Odiyan second teaser released today morning in laletan fb page is taking social media by storm. # odiyan rising.”

The team has been busy shooting for the film and they had completed 50 days of shooting on November 20. Shrikumar had then shared that they still have 60 days to go to complete the shoot. Stunt choreographer Peter Hein, who worked with Mohanlal on Pulimurugan and also received a National Award for his work will also be working on this project. The film is being produced by Anthony Perumbavoor.

