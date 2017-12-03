 Okka Kshanam teaser: Can Allu Sirish live up to the expectations with this sci-fi film? | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Okka Kshanam teaser: Can Allu Sirish live up to the expectations with this sci-fi film?

The science-fiction romance is directed by Vi Anand who delivered a hit in Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, which also happened to be a sci-fi film.

Dec 03, 2017
Priyanka Sundar
Allu Sirish and Surbhi will be seen together for the first time on screen.

Okka Kshanam starring Allu Sirish and Surbi is about individuals from different walks of life who are travelling in similar direction. The teaser of the film was released on December 3 and it starts with V Jayaprakash’s character explaining to Allu Sirish and Surbi about the possibility of individuals being in similar situations in different verticals of life, or in a parallel universe. He explains how the present of such individuals will be the future for Allu Sirish.

The science-fiction romance is directed by Vi Anand who delivered a hit in Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, which also happened to be a sci-fi film. The film’s tagline - Love vs Destiny - explains the setup of the film.

The film is produced by Chakri Chigurupati under the banner Lakshmi Narasimha Entertainments. The music for the film will be composed by Mani Sharma. This movie also stars Seerat Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Sirish was last seen in the Malayalam film 1971: Beyond Borders alongside Mohanlal. This movie marked his debut in the Malayalam film industry. It did not perform well at the box office despite Mohanlal’s charm.

This interesting film might be the big break that Sirish needs to firmly plant his foot in the movie business.

