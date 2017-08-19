Okkadu Migiladu trailer: Manchu Manoj plays LTTE’s Prabhakaran, student leader

The trailer of Manchu Manoj’s new film Okkadu Migiladu was released on Saturday. Appearing in a double role, Manchu plays Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) supremo Prabhakaran as well as a student leader in the film.

Set against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan civil war, the trailer takes us through the thick of action -- it’s a war zone that we enter, being fought by Sri Lankan government forces and LTTE. The film is said to narrate the real-life incidents that unfolded in the 1990s in the island nation putting the lives of about 15 lakh people in danger.

The film takes the line that one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter. There is a dialogue in which Prabhakaran says, “If fighting for the freedom is terrorism, then we are terrorists.”

Ajay Andrews Nuthakki is directing the film and it is said to have hard-hitting dialogues.

