On Chiranjeevi’s birthday, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy motion poster revealed. Watch video

Actor Chiranjeevi’s next film has been titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and its title logo and motion poster was unveiled on the star’s 62nd birthday on Tuesday. The motion poster of Chiranjeevi’s 151st film was launched by Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli.

Amitabh Bachchan’s role in the film has been confirmed. The film will be directed by Surender Reddy. The rest of the cast includes Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Jagapathi Babu among others. Double Oscar-winning AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the tunes.

It’s been Chiranjeevi’s long-time desire to play a historic character. Earlier this year, on his show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, he admitted to have regretted missing out an opportunity to play legendary Bhagat Singh. “It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi had said.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli unveiled the title logo and motion poster of the film at an event organized to ring in Chiranjeevi’s birthday earlier Tuesday. Ram Charan is producing the film on a whopping budget of over Rs 150 crore.

