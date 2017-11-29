Padmavati: Bengali film industry holds 15-minute blackout against protests

Expressing its solidarity with the cast and crew of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming Padmavati, the Bengali film fraternity on Tuesday observed a ’15-minute black out’ denouncing the protests against the film.

The entire Bengali film industry came to a standstill from 12 noon to 12.15 pm, as actors, technicians, directors, producers and all other stakeholders joined the symbolic protest by wearing black badges and coming out of the studios, where pre- and post-production work on films and television serials were being held.

The Eastern India Motion pictures’ Association, the Artist Forum and the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers had on Monday jointly called for the protest.

The Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer has seen violent protests across many Indian states for nearly a month now as Rajput groups are up in arms against, what they claim, is a distortion of history. Padmavati chronicles the life of a 14th century Rajput queen of Chittor (modern-day Mewar region of Rajasthan) who, along with many women, committed a ritual called jauhar, which involved self immolation, to prevent capture by Delhi’s sultan Alauddin Khilji.

Even before the film’s release, many states have banned the film including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and now Bihar.

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Padmavati.

Follow @htshowbiz for more