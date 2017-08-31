Paisa Vasool: Four reasons why this mass entertainer is not to be missed

Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film Paisa Vasool releases this week and his fans can barely wait to see him.

The temperamental actor was a huge star in the ’90s and a true challenger to Chiranjeevi in his heyday. Balakrishna still enjoys a cult following. There is no disputing a host of younger stars are riveting Telugu filmgoers, but Balakrishna comes up with an ace and charms the box office once in a while.

His previous film, Gauthamiputra Satakarni, was a case in point. Based on the life of the legendary Satavahana king who drove off invaders from the west, Balakrishna was in his elements in this movie. His ungainly girth, despite playing a soldier, and ageing presence in front of the much younger Shriya Saran, did have tongues wagging. But the seasoned actor romped home with a winner.

Watch out for Balakrishna brand of humour.

Known as a mass entertainer, Balakrishna’s offscreen personality adds spice to his overall persona. Since this January, he had courted controversy thrice for slapping assistants on sets and fans seeking a selfie with the star.

As Paisa Vasool hits the screens this Friday, here’s a look at what one could expect.

Paisa Vasool and Nandamuri Balakrishna, the brand

Male actors in India has no expiry date. Balakrishna looks well past his prime. He is in his late 50s and cares little about his body or looks. But there’s no stopping him. He is funny and illogical as it gets and his fans simply love it. Watch the trailer of Paisa Vasool and you will get the sense. Check out the way he introduces his character – Tedha Singh, who can fight, dance and romance – the way only popular Indian film heroes can. And if it happens to be a South Indian star, it is sure to double the “mazaa”.

There is no middle ground when it comes to Balakrishna. You can either laugh out loud or reject him.

The man’s personality spills to offscreen events as well. Promoting his film at Rana Daggubati’s popular talk show No1 Yaari with Rana, the actor was at his best . He made faces, danced to a song from his film, even jumped towards the show’s host .

Dialogues that entertain

Given the actor’s mass appeal, director Puri Jagannadh ensured that he had dialogues to trigger a laugh riot.

As the trailer opens, we here a voice: “I need a despicable, mean deadly rascal. Where can I find him?” A few frames later, we see Balakrishna surrounded by gunmen as he looks around. And then another voiceover: “Who the hell are you?” Soon enough, we see Balakrishna on a colourful stage with a gun, announcing: “My name is Tedha, Tedha Singh ... Tiny brain but extremely tricky.”

Of course, the English subtitles dilute the flavour as Balakrishna introduces his character not in Telugu, but his brand of Hindi. Needless to say, it does make you laugh.

Sample this one: “I am the hero, you are the comedian, and villain touched my heroine...”

The trailer is full of similar instances and certainly spices up the plot.

Telugu songs that have Hindi, English even Punjabi

Paisa Vasool has a song called Mama Ek Peg Lao, a typical heavy-on-the-beats song, meant to be a chartbuster. Given its character, the song has become quite a craze. Not only is it a hit on YouTube, the song has tonnes of impressions on social media with fans imitating the star.

Stunts – Bizarre and defying logic

It must take some talent to pull off such outrageous acts and call them stunts. The teaser and trailer are full of breaking tables, crashing cars , punches, a single man bashing 10 men… well, there is no end to it.

One particular stunt sequence is definitely worth mentioning. Balakrishna pushes a man and he bangs against a moving train and bounces back.

Paisa Vasool is being promoted as a mass entertainer.

