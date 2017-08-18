Paisa Vasool trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna as Tedha Singh promises lot of fun. Watch video

The audio launch of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Paisa Vasool, his next Telugu release, happened on Thursday evening in Khammam. At the event, the theatrical trailer of the film was released and it has everything you expect from a Balayya film. Balakrishna plays Tedha Singh, a name that sounds so apt after his recent slapgate controversy, and he introduces himself as a gold medalist in street fighting. He goes on to say he can even wake up a dead body and kill it again if he desires.

In just four hours, the trailer clocked over a million views.

Balakrishna has also crooned a song in the film and we get its glimpse in the trailer. Marking the first time collaboration of Puri Jagannadh and Balakrishna, Paisa Vasool looks like a solid commercial entertainer with plenty of whistle-worthy moments. It’s also high on action and it’s equally loud, a la Puri’s Temper which starred Jr NTR.

Let’s deep dive into the trailer to understand what keeps Balakrishna brand ticking.

First, the trailer is as loud as things can get with Balakrishna brand of humour written all over. So, we are introduced to the character Nandamuri Balakrishna plays – Tedha Singh who is despicable, mean and an outright rascal.

In the seconds that follow, we are given a Balakrishna blitzkrieg where he is doing everything you expect him to do -- he tells us that he is Tedha Singh -- dimaag thoda chalaak... (he speaks some Hindi too). He also gives is a peek into his resume -- 36 brawls, 24 murders, 36 stabbings -- that apparently is his ‘visible record in Wikipedia’.

As if a Telugu actor mouthing Hindi wasn’t enough, we now have Tedha Singh singing a line or two in Punjabi! Good Lord, what is the world coming to?

But then, that’s Balakrishna for you--no rules apply. The song sequence continues as we hear ‘billa gori, gori, chikni gori gori...” Sigh!

But wait, there’s more. After cars crash, guys get thrashed (with one being flung against a running train), speeding cars zip past, Tedha Singh gives us his life’s motto: When I lose my sanity, this is my recourse.

The madness continues. Shriya Saran asks him: “Are you a smuggler?” to which he replies: “No, I am a freedom fighter.”

Tedha Singh occasionally speaks in Hindi and Punjabi.

The film also stars Shriya Saran who has reunited with Balakrishna after Gautamiputra Satakarni, which released earlier this year. The film is slated to release on September 1. One of the highlights of the film will be the action, especially a car stunt featuring Balakrishna which he had performed sans a body double. Puri is confident that the film will strike big at the box-office.

Paisa Vasool might just be Balakrishna’s last film before he takes a plunge into politics, some reports suggest. However, it is likely that he will continue acting till his 21-year old son takes to films.

