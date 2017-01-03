Parno Mittra and Irrfan bonded over food in Dhaka

Bengali actress Parno Mittra doesn’t read newspapers and rarely watches television. So, she least cares how many times her contemporaries are written about. She believes in quality and doesn’t mind waiting for the right film to come her way.

She is also one of the few actresses in the Bengali film industry who believe in doing one-two films a year. So, she doesn’t get perturbed when we tell her that she has had only three releases — Rajkahini (2015), Saheb Bibi Golaam and Glamour (2016) in the last two years.

“I am an actor and my job is to do justice to a character in a film. It doesn’t matter if I don’t get featured in newspapers. I don’t subscribe any newspaper at home. Instead, I like watching movies and web series on the internet,” she says.

The actress, who has worked with acclaimed Bengali filmmakers like Kaushik Ganguly (Apur Panchali) and Srijit Mukherji (Rajkahini) considers herself lucky to have praised by both critics and audiences despite doing only one film every year.

That said, 2016 was special for Parno. The actress is happy that she could share screen space with Irrfan in Bangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s film No Bed of Roses. Parno shot for the film, which is co-produced by Irrfan, for 40 days in Dhaka. And she can’t stop praising The Lunchbox actor. “He is an institute and all I could do was to observe him on the set. He is a cool guy and we discussed cricket and food,” smiles Parno, who plays Irrfan’s love interest in the film.

Parno, who can’t wait for the film to release, is presently in Mumbai shooting for Suman Mukhopadhyay’s cine play Chokher Bali. The actress plays Binodini in the play. However, she will soon be in Kolkata to attend the premiere of her upcoming film The Bongs Again, which is the second in The Bong Connection franchise. The Bongs Again has been extensively shot in London and comes 10 years after Anjan Dutt made The Bong Connection. Parno plays Olipriya, who’s in search of her father in the film, which also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Gaurav Chakraborty and Neha Panda.

Life certainly has come full circle for Parno. She started her career with Dutt’s Ranjana Ami Ar Ashbona in 2011 and six years down the line she has once again teamed up with the filmmaker. “The Bong Connection had a huge impact on the lives of the Bengali youth, who were growing up in 2006. It changed the way we looked at life. In fact, a lot of youngsters started watching Bengali films after The Bong Connection. So, when Anjanda offered me to be part of this film, which had similar emotions that could be seen in The Bong Connection, I couldn’t refuse. It’s about finding our roots,” says the actress.

The actress admits that while shooting for her debut Bengali film, Ranjana Ami Ar Ashbona (2011), she was nervous working with Dutt. However, over the years, she has developed a warm relationship with the National Award-winning actor-filmmaker-musician. “He was our official tour guide in London,” laughs Parno.