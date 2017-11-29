Parvathy dedicates IFFI’s Best Actress award to nurses of Kerala

The 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2017 drew to a close on Tuesday evening (November 28, 2017) in Goa after an eight-day run. Actor Parvathy was awarded the best actress award for her whistle-worthy performance in Malayalam rescue drama Take Off, and in her acceptance speech, she dedicated the award the all the nurses of Kerala and strong-willed women in general.

Known for leaving an impact with her performances, this time she chose to let her powerful and inspiring words do the talking and it earned her respect from all quarters.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Prof. Rita Bahuguna Joshi presents the Silver Peacock Award for the Best Actor (Female) to Parvathy Thiruvoth Kottuvatta for the Malayalam film Take Off at the closing ceremony of 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI-2017) in Panaji, Goa on November 28, 2017. (IANS)

Recalling how she signed the film, she said: “I did Take Off for the certain need to keep someone alive and that’s a dear friend Rajesh Pillai (writer and filmmaker), who passed away last year. He had lot of stories with human emotions and relationships to share. The day he left us, we decided we needed to make Take Off. I’d like to dedicate all the accolades I have received for the film to Rajesh. I would also like to thank Mahesh (Narayanan), director of the film, for giving me Sameera, who is an embodiment of hope in absolute darkness and the reason I do this job for the sheer need to remind myself what empathy is to connect to other people.”

Talking about the role, she said, “I had to immerse myself in the darkness Sameera was living to play the character. She is the representation of all the women who overcame all the hurdles in the darkness. I’d like dedicate this award to all the nurses of Kerala who emerged out of darkness when in dilemma.”

Take Off is based on the ordeal of Indian nurses in the city of Tirkit, Iraq in 2014. The film also starred Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Divyaprabha and Asif Ali in important roles.

