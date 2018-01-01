Parvathy’s My story making video records thousands of dislikes, actor under cyber attack

The making video of actor Parvathy’s upcoming film, My Story was released online on December 30. Since then it has received massive amount of hate comments and 54, 000 dislikes. Many have also supported Printo, a self-claimed Mammootty fan who had sent threats to the actor. Some have also trolled the actor on the comments section and this shows that the actor is still under cyber attack.

The actor has however stood her ground and refuses to take her amount of online abuse that she has received lightly. She wrote a piece titled, Why grammar matters for Scroll, in which she said, “What I spoke about in the video was about how filmmakers employ visual grammar to emphasise bad, misogynistic qualities as something to root for.”

She cited the example that Sreehari Sreedharan spoke of recently and explained how the same scene is done differently to underline and celebrate heroism. She then continued, “So yes, a character can be anyone. They may have sexist, misogynistic tendencies, but is his misogyny being underlined as a bad quality or is his misogyny being knowingly or unknowingly portrayed as something good? It depends on what cinematic grammar you use. You can always reflect reality by showing a misogynistic man but you can also show make sure it isn’t looked up to as a good quality.”

She also pointed out that she is not curbing criticism by calling out misogyny. “One can show reality, but one does not need to glorify its vices to do so. This responsibility resides with the writer and director. Above all, a star in a position of power can always have a say on the matter of what he can project or say on the screen,” she wrote and added, “If you say I am intolerant, then yes I am intolerant towards the depiction of women and people of diversity in cinema. I don’t want to sit and squirm in my seat watching such scenes. This is my film industry and I work here. Therefore I have every right to speak about this. If someone has a logical argument to make against mine, I am all ears. All I ask for is healthy discussion and debate.”

Parvathy also said that national media should not portray this as a localised issue, but something that prevails across the country.

Follow @htshowbiz for more