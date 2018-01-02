Pawan Kalyan and composer Anirudh Ravichander to share screen space

We had already reported that Pawan Kalyan has crooned a special number in his forthcoming Telugu release Agnyaathavaasi. On the occasion of New Year, the makers released the making video of the track titled Kodakaa Koteswar Rao, which has been received very well. The song will be used for promotional purpose and it’s believed that the original video will feature Pawan Kalyan and the film’s composer Anirudh Ravichander matching steps briefly. Anirudh might make a special appearance in the song, according to trusted sources.

This is the second time in Trivikram direction that Pawan Kalyan has sung a song. He had crooned a special track in Attarintiki Daaredhi which won over his fans. He has also crooned in his films Kushi, Johnny and Panjaa among others. It was at the behest of Trivikram, Kalyan agreed to lend his voice for a song. The making video gives fans a glimpse of all the fun Pawan Kalyan had while recording the song.

On Monday, the film was passed with U/A by CBFC and it is confirmed to hit the screens on January 10. There are also reports doing the rounds that the film is based on French film Largo Winch, and apparently T-Series, which owns the remake rights has sent notice to the makers of the film to ensure there’s no copyright infringement. In the film, Pawan Kalyan plays software professional and he’s paired with Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel.

