Pawan Kalyan dubs ban of Jallikattu as an ‘attack on Dravidian culture’

After superstar Mahesh Babu, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has extended support for Jallikattu. He said the ban on the bull-taming sport is a direct attack on Dravidian culture and its integrity.

“Ban on Jallikattu and cockfight by government of India is an attack on Dravida culture and its integrity. This is how it is being viewed in dakshin (south) Hindustan. I had observed this deep hurt in people while shooting in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu,” Pawan Kalyan tweeted on Friday.

“Animal cruelty is cited as the reason to ban Jallikattu. If we truly consider this puritanical approach, then we have to examine the statistics of Indian beef export and poultry industry,” he added.

Pawan asked how come slaughtering does not include animal cruelty.

“Why the animal cruelty act (is) applied only to Jallikattu where the animals getting injured or killed is insignificant when compared to the amount of animals that had to be slaughtered for business,” he said.

Protests have been taking place in the city since Monday against the ban on the popular and ancient bull-taming sport by the Supreme Court.

Tamil filmdom on Friday is observing a day-long fast to express solidarity with youngsters protesting against the ban on Jallikattu.

