Pawan Kalyan film Agnyaathavaasi earns Rs 60.5 cr, the second highest opening after Baahubali

Agnyaathavaasi set the cash registers in USA ringing after collecting $1.5 million on day 1. Now, the film which did not manage to get good reviews from the critics has set a BO record back home too. Andhraboxoffice.com quotes the day 1 worldwide gross collection at approximately Rs 60.5 crore. This is the second highest opening in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh after Baahubali.

The film -- directed by Trivikram Srinivas starring Keerthy Suresh, Anu Emmanuel, Khushbu, Boman Irani, Sampath and Vennela Kishore -- did not manage to impress the critics. However, the buzz around the film has helped the movie score a huge opening. According to trade though, this is reportedly less than what was expected, considering the project cost.

The film has to collect Rs 100 cr+ to be deemed a hit. The advantage happens to be the fact that the film released on Wednesday and the first weekend collection is yet to come. This is also a festive season, which means that the family audience will be heading to the theatres. However, the negative reactions and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s movie is set to release on January 12.

Pawan Kalyan’s film also has to face Suriya’s dubbed film, Gang, at the theatres. Especially after Suriya’s Yamudu, he has garnered fans in Telugu speaking states as well. This could also adversely affect Power Star’s film at the box office.

Bankrolled by Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film had music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who made his debut in Tollywood with this project.

