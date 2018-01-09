Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi earns Rs 160 cr before release

Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi is set to release for Sankranti (January 10) and there is a lot buzz around this film. So much so, the film’s pre-release business has set a record of sorts. According to Andhraboxoffice.com, the film has collected Rs 160 crore world through theatrical rights, satellite rights and music rights. The film now holds the record for second highest pre-release collection after Baahubali 2.

It is also stated that the film needs to collect Rs 125 crore at the box office to be considered a hit. If the movie were to collect any less than Rs 84 crore, it would be termed a flop. A lot is riding on the success of this film for Pawan Kalyan. His last film, Katamarayudu did not make a dent at the box office. In fact, it was reported that the film, which was a remake of Ajith’s Veeram in Tamil, had only recovered approximately 70% of its cost.

Agnyaathavaasi also marks the debut of composer Anirudh Ravichander in Telugu film industry. The music has received rave reviews so far. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel in lead roles, while Khusbu, Boman Irani and Aadhi Pinisetty play pivotal roles in the film directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film is bankrolled by Haarika & Hassine Creations. Pawan Kalyan has also lent his voice for a special song, “Kodaka Koteeswara Rao” solely to promote his film.

