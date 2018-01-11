Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi makes a killing at US box-office despite poor reviews

Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi has had a terrific start at the US box-office, earning over $1.5 million from premiere shows. Calling it a box-office storm, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the film has taken an earth shattering opening, standing tall alongside Hollywood biggies. He tweeted that the film earned $1,513,540 (approximately Rs 9.4 crore) on a working day. In spite of the tremendous start at the box-office, the film has to earn over $3 million to break even which looks impossible at the moment following the unanimous bad word-of-mouth. Trade pundits believe the numbers will drop drastically on second and third days.

Telugu film #Agnyaathavaasi takes a FANTABULOUS START in USA... Tue previews $ 1,513,540 [₹ 9.65 cr]... Yes, you read it right: $ 1.5 million on a working day... If this is not AWESOME, what is? @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 10, 2018

Call it a STORM... Or call it a TSUNAMI or a TYPHOON... Fact is, a Telugu stands TALL at USA Boxoffice along with Hollywood giants... Yes, #Agnyaathavaasi takes an EARTH-SHATTERING start, despite midweek release [Tue] in USA... Data follows... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 10, 2018

The domestic numbers are yet to come in; however, trade sources have confirmed that the film has registered an outstanding start at the box-office in Telugu states. They’ve also confirmed that the film might sustain and maintain the momentum after opening to poor reviews. The film marks the third time collaboration of Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram after blockbusters such as Jalsa and Attarintiki Daaredhi. The film follows the journey of an adopted son of a billionaire, played by Pawan Kalyan, who has to prove his legitimacy and at the same avenge the death of his father.

After the debacle of Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu, Pawan Kalyan has pinned high hopes on this project. There are also reports doing the rounds that the film is based on French film Largo Winch, and apparently T-Series, which owns the remake rights, had sent notice to the makers of the film to ensure there’s no copyright infringement. In the film, Pawan Kalyan plays software professional and he’s paired with Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel.

