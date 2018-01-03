Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi trailer may release on January 4

Telugu industry’s big Sankranti release is Pawan Kalyan starrer Agnyaathavaasi, which marks his third time collaboration with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. After the grand reception for the film’s teaser which was released last month, it is learnt that the makers are likely to release the trailer on January 4. While the makers yet to make any announcement regarding the trailer launch, reliable sources hint that they just might surprise fans by releasing it without much ado.

The film’s title and first look poster was officially launched on director Trivikram’s birthday on November 7 last year. As the film gears up for January 10 release, the makers are busy with the release plans and it has been confirmed by the film’s overseas distributor that Agnyathavaasi is set to release in 209 Cinemark centres across USA, surpassing the release of Baahubali in 126 locations.

Apparently, this is the biggest ever release for any Indian film. After the debacle of Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu, Pawan Kalyan has pinned high hopes on this project as he hopes to bid adieu to acting with a bang, provided this film turns out to be a blockbuster.

The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel, who have teamed up for the first time with Pawan Kalyan. The makers recently wrapped up the final schedule in Varanasi and have already begun the post-production work. As the Sankranti release, the film will lock horns with Balakrishna’s Jai Simha at the box-office. In the film, Pawan will be seen in the role of software professional and major portion of the film was shot in Hyderabad in a set worth over Rs 5 crore. The team, in July earlier this year, shot a 20-day schedule in Europe where they canned crucial action episode featuring chase sequences and couple of songs.

