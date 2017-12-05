Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyathavaasi to release in record 209 Cinemark locations

Actor Pawan Kalyan and director Trivikram, who have previously delivered two blockbusters Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi, have reunited for the third time for upcoming action entertainer Agnyathavaasi. The film’s title and first look poster were officially launched on Trivikram’s birthday on November 7.

As the film gears up for release on Makar Sankranti, it has also been revealed that it’ll be screened across 209 Cinemark centres in USA, surpassing Baahubali which released in 126 locations. Apparently, this is biggest ever release for any Indian film.

After Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu failed to do well at the box office, Pawan has pinned high hopes on this project as he hopes to bid adieu to acting with a bang, provided this film turns out to be a blockbuster.

The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel, who have teamed up for the first time with Pawan. The makers recently wrapped up the final schedule in Varanasi and have already begun the post-production work. It will lock horns with Balakrishna’s Jai Simha at the box-office.

The film features Pawan in the role of a software professional and major portion of the film was shot in Hyderabad on a set worth Rs 5 crore. The team, in July earlier this year, was in Europe for a 20-day filming schedule and shot a crucial action scene featuring chase sequences and a couple of songs.

