Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu to hit the screens on Ugadi

The makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer upcoming Telugu drama Katamarayudu, a remake of Tamil film Veeram, has been confirmed to release next year in March around the festive occasion of Ugadi.

Read more

In an official statement, the makers confirmed that the principal shooting will be wrapped up by February 2017, and that they are targeting release in March for Ugadi.

Directed by Dolly, the film also stars Shruti Haasan, Siva Balaji, Ajay, Kamal Kamaraju and Chaitanya Krishna.

The film’s latest schedule was completed in Pollachi (Tamil Nadu).

“An action block and a duet on Pawan and Shruti were filmed in this schedule,” read the statement.

Pawan and Shruti , the lead pair, have teamed up for the second time after Gabbar Singh.