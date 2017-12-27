Pawan Kalyan sings for Agnyaathavaasi, but bursts out laughing before he begins recording. Watch video

Agnyaathavaasi, starring Pawan Kalyan, is gearing up for release in January and the Power Star is getting ready by recording a special song of the film. A teaser of this song features composer Anirudh Ravichander behind the consoles as director Trivikram looks on while Pawan begins to sing. Only, he can’t seem to stop himself from laughing.

The song is titled Kodakaa Koteswar Rao and it will be released on December 31. It looks like it will be a folk number. In the video, we hear Anirudh say, “Take, sir” but we guess he just missed the beat. Then Anirudh says, “I will give you a signal.” Pawan Kalyan then begins to sing, but we get to hear just the first line of the verse in the teaser.

The audio of the film was released on December 19 at a grand event in the presence of the cast and crew. The songs have received a warm reception and Anirudh has managed to make a promising debut in the Telugu film industry. After the success of the album, the makers announced that Pawan Kalyan will lend his voice for a special song in the film. This was recorded on December 21, and the makers even shared a picture from the recording session.

The film also stars Keerthy Suresh opposite the Power Star and is slated for release on January 10, 2018 ahead of the Sankranti weekend. Anu Emanuel, Boman Irani, Aadhi and Khushboo also play pivotal roles in the film. This is also Pawan Kalyan’s 25th film and is produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Follow @htshowbiz for more