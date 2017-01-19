People are eager to to buy Prabhas’s Baahubali armour

Actor Prabhas’s fans are eagerly waiting for the prequel to his 2015 hit film Baahubali, but there’s one more thing that the audience wants - the armour that his character wears in the film.

“Prabhas has received many calls personally from fans enquiring about the armour that he donned in the film. He was always attracted to historic films but since he had shot for the film for five years, the armour had become a part of his daily routine. Although the shoot is over, he misses the ensemble,” says the actor’s spokesperson.

Actor Prabhas’s armour has become a hit among the audience.

Even the director of the film, SS Rajamouli, has not been spared the enquiries. “Historic films usually have character outfits with armours, but interestingly, Prabhas’s armour, with an impressive design, had struck the right chord and caught the fancy of many people. Several viewers and fans have approached the makers asking if the armour can be procured by them in any way. But it is not possible for makers to revert to the queries individually and explain where it can be bought,” says a source.