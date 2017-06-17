Pooja Hegde all set to take Telugu filmdom by storm

Her last big Bollywood outing Mohenjo Daro might have been a dud, but Pooja Hegde still managed to make headlines, thanks to her upcoming Telugu film, Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ, starring Allu Arjun. Ever since she was signed on for the project, she has been on the radar of several other Telugu filmmakers and producers who are vying to sign her. If the industry grapevine is to go by, she is the front-runner for Mahesh Babu’s 25th film with director Vamsi Paidipally. Although it’s too early to speculate, rumours are ripe that she might bag the biggie.

In DJ, she is said to have landed a meaty part, with great scope for performance and glamour. She has two dance numbers with Arjun, and the pair is said to have sizzled together and the makers are sure they will send audiences into a tizzy. DJ was wrapped up earlier this week and it is slated to hit the screens on June 23. Tipped to be an action entertainer made on a whopping budget, the film marks the first time collaboration of Arjun and Harish Shankar, most popular for directing Gabbar Singh. Industry insiders reveal that the film has come out very well and the makers are very confident about its success. In the film, Arjun plays a brahmin chef, and he apparently took his role so seriously that he gave up eating meat, while shooting the portion where he plays the chef, as he wanted to get under the skin of the character and stay pure.

Apart from shooting in Hyderabad, the makers also shot extensively in Abu Dhabi, where they even shot a duet, and it was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. They even shot some action sequences in this schedule. It might be the biggest release in Allu Arjun’s career and the film is expected to open in nearly 3000 screens worldwide.

