Pooja Hegde may have teamed up with Nithiin for Srinivas Kalyanam

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Pooja Hegde is said to have been signed opposite Nithiin in director Sathish Vegesna’s Srinivas Kalyanam, which is slated to go on the floors early and is being bankrolled by Dil Raju. After impressing one and all with Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham, Pooja was immediately signed for Bellamkonda Srinivas’s Saakshyam, which is on the verge of completion. Even though Pooja is said to have signed on the dotted line, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Apparently, producer Dil Raju, who had worked with Pooja in Duvvada Jagannadham, was so impressed with her work, he signed her for this project as well. It’s going to be a family drama with good entertainment value. Director Sathish, who made a splash with his maiden film Shatamanam Bhavati last year, is currently busy with the pre-production work on the project. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised and the process will take a few more weeks.

Nithiin has pinned high hopes on this film following the disaster of Lie, which sank without a trace at the box-office. Interestingly, he also has a yet-untitled Telugu project in a collaborative production venture of Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram.

