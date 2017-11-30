Popular Malayalam actor and mimicry artiste Abi dies

Malayalam actor Abi, well known for his skills at mimicry, died on Thursday at a Kochi hospital, reported Malayala Manorama. He was 52.

The actor had been ailing for a while now and was undergoing treatment for low platelet count, the report added.

With more than 50 films under his belt, he was best known for his roles in Mazhavil Koodaram, Kireedamillatha Rajakkanmar, Mimics Action 500, Aniyathipraavu and Rasikan.

According to IB Times, Abi, whose real name is Habeeb Ahamed, was immensely popular in the ‘80s and ‘90s, and his cassettes and mimicry shows did immensely well. He has also hosted many television shows.

The actor gained popularity for his portrayal of a character called Amina Thatha in various comedy shows and movies. He routinely dubbed for Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan for his advertisements in Malayalam, the IB Times report adds.

As a mimicry artiste, Abi also worked with Kalabhavan, Harisree and Cochin Sagar troupes.

The actor is survived by wife Sunila, and children Ahana, Aleena and Shane Nigam -- a budding actor himself. Shane has already worked in films such as Kismath, C/o Saira Banu, Parava and is awaiting the release of his next, Eeda.

Popular Malayalam film personalities, including Dulquer Salmaan and Mohanlal, took to social media to express their grief.

Follow @htshowbiz for more