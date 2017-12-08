Prabhas has a secret crush and she’s a Bollywood beauty. Know her here

Prabhas achieved worldwide recognition, thanks to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. The shy Telugu superstar suddenly was first catapulted into national spotlight and later internationally, with global publications like the BBC covering the phenomenal appeal and success of the film. Such was the adulation that the actor took a break and went away to the US, soon after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released in April 2017.

On his return in June, Prabhas got busy with his new film, Saaho, which is being directed by Sujeeth Reddy.

It has now come to light that Prabhas, who has been shooting extensively in Mumbai, has a secret crush on a popular ’90s Bollywood actor. And the lady in question is Raveena Tandon.

“I am a big a fan of Raveena! Every time I saw the song from Andaz Apna Apna – Elo ji sanam, I was like wow!” The IB Times quoted him as saying.

Incidentally, Raveena’s husband Anil Thadani had distributed Baahubali series. A source told IB Times, “In fact, the actors and makers of Bahubali are close friends and part of a group in Hyderabad and whenever they are in Mumbai they visit Anil and Raveena.”

About last night..n some crazy yummy food!! @officialraveenatandon @sweetysherai #ranadaggubati #prabhas #baahubali s night! A post shared by Kanika Dhillon (@kanika.d) on Oct 1, 2017 at 1:43am PDT

“When the producer and Rana Daggubati first met Anil, they told him about Prabhas being a mad fan of Raveena. When Prabhas visited Anil and Raveena for dinner last time, he clicked selfies with the gorgeous actress,” the source adds.

The Sujeeth directorial will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

