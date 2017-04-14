 Prabhas, Rana Daggubati celebrate Baisakhi with arm wrestling in Chandigarh | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 14, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati celebrate Baisakhi with arm wrestling in Chandigarh

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati are in Chandigarh promoting their new movie Baahubali 2 and just engaging in casual arm wrestling.

regional movies Updated: Apr 14, 2017 21:07 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Prabhas

Who do you think won the round?(Twitter)

Baahubali stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati visited Chandigarh University to celebrate the festival of Baisakhi on Friday.

During the college visit, Prabhas and Rana engaged in some Baisakhi special activities along with the students. They got into some fun game of arm wrestling as well.

Prabhas said in a statement: “Celebrating the festival of Baisakhi in Chandigarh has been a joyous experience for us. It was interesting to interact with young minds at the university and soak in the vibe of the festival in the city.”

It is the first city visit of the team for the promotion of their forthcoming film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Produced by ARKA entertainment and directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Sathyaraj.

The film is slated to release on April 28.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from regional movies

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you