Prabhas, Rana Daggubati celebrate Baisakhi with arm wrestling in Chandigarh

Baahubali stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati visited Chandigarh University to celebrate the festival of Baisakhi on Friday.

During the college visit, Prabhas and Rana engaged in some Baisakhi special activities along with the students. They got into some fun game of arm wrestling as well.

#Prabas and I in the University of Chandigarh promoting and celebrating #BaahubaliTheConclusion pic.twitter.com/sFDoyhKJLo — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 14, 2017

Prabhas said in a statement: “Celebrating the festival of Baisakhi in Chandigarh has been a joyous experience for us. It was interesting to interact with young minds at the university and soak in the vibe of the festival in the city.”

It is the first city visit of the team for the promotion of their forthcoming film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Produced by ARKA entertainment and directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Sathyaraj.

The film is slated to release on April 28.

